April 4 (UPI) -- Canadian actor Logan Williams -- known for his roles in The Flash and When Calls the Heart -- has died at age 16, his mother said.

The family is "absolutely devastated" by Williams' death Thursday, his mother Marlyse Williams told Canada's The Tri-City News on Friday.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Williams said, explaining she is left to mourn alone due to social-distancing practices in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's hard."

The cause of Logan Williams' death has not been publicly disclosed, Variety and Deadline said.

Williams' other credits include The Color of Rain, Supernatural and The Whispers.

"Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly," The Flash star Grant Gustin wrote on Instagram Friday.

"This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."