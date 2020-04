Natasha Lyonne attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The actor turns 41 on April 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Hugo Weaving attends the premiere of "Mortal Engines" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on December 5, 2018. The actor turns 60 on April 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928

-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 88)

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 81)

-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 60)

-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 55)

-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 48)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor James Roday in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 37)

-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 29)