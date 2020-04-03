April 3 (UPI) -- As people practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, more entertainment options have become available to stream from the comfort of home.

Here's a list of films, TV shows, music and video games that will be released this weekend.

Films

Onward -- Disney+

Disney and Pixar's Onward, which hit theaters before they closed March 6, is available on the Disney+ streaming service Friday. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt voice two brothers who embark on a magical quest after a mysterious staff helps bring back the legs of their late father. The duo race against the clock in order to fully bring their dad back before the spell wears off. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also provide voices.

Coffee and Karem -- Netflix

Ed Helms and 12-year-old Terrence Little Gardenhigh star in this raunchy buddy-cop comedy, along with Taraji P. Henson, out Sunday. Officer James Coffee (Helms) is dating Vanessa (Henson) and encounters a criminal who was hired to scare him by Vanessa's foul-mouthed son Kareem (Gardenhigh). Things quickly go south as Coffee and Kareem are pursued by a ruthless drug kingpin. Michael Dowse (Stuber) directed the film, which also stars David Alan Grier.

TV

Home Before Dark -- Apple TV+

This new Apple TV+ series stars Brooklyn Prince as fourth-grade investigative reporter Hilde Lisko and Jim Sturgess as her father, Matt. Prince's character is inspired by the real-life Hilde Lysiak, a young journalist who published her own local newspaper when she was 8. Home Before Dark features fictional cases. The series arrives on Friday, with all 10 episodes of Season 1 available.

Tales from the Loop -- Amazon Prime

Rebecca Hall stars in this sci-fi drama series inspired by Simon Stalenhag's art book of the same name. Premiering Friday, Tales from the Loop follows a group of townspeople who live above a machine known as The Loop. The machine was built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. Jonathan Pryce, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghadri, Duncan Joiner, Ato Essandoh, Nicole Law and Jane Alexander also star.

Harley Quinn Season 2 -- DC Universe

Season 2 of DC's animated adult comedy series Harley Quinn returns with the first episode Friday. The series can be viewed on the DC Universe streaming service, which also contains a vast library of comic books. Kaley Cuoco voices Harley as she tries to strike out on her own after breaking up with The Joker. She is joined by her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and also runs into Batman (Diedrich Bader) and Robin (Jacob Tremblay). New episodes will arrive on DC Universe every Friday.

WWE WrestleMania 36 -- WWE Network, pay-per-view

WWE's biggest event of the year is still moving forward without an audience over two nights on Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Marquee matches include WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Shayna Baszler, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match and more. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will serve as host.

ACM Presents: Our Country -- CBS

CBS This Morning's Gayle King will host a two-hour special ACM Presents Our Country starting at 8 p.m. Sunday. The special will feature at-home acoustic performances from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and more. Also, Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will perform a tribute to Kenny Rogers who recently died at age 81. Our Country is airing in place of the 2020 ACM Awards, which was postponed to Sept. 16.

Music

MTV Unplugged at Home -- YouTube

MTV has launched on its official YouTube channel a new version of its classic Unplugged series, featuring artists performing from home. Alessia Cara kicks off the first episode Friday with her songs "Rooting for You," "October" and "A Little More." Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO and Finneas will appear in future episodes.

Frank Ocean -- 'Dear April,' 'Cayendo'

Frank Ocean returned Friday with two new tracks, "Dear April" and "Cayendo." The acoustic tracks are available on his YouTube page named Blonded. The songs represent Ocean's first new songs for 2020 after releasing "DHL" in October and "In My Room" in November. Ocean last released the album Blonde in 2016.

Sam Hunt -- Southside

Country music star Sam Hunt released his first new album in five years Friday, titled Southside. The project contains 12 songs, including singles "Body Like a Back Road," "Downtown's Dead," "Kinfolks," and "Hard to Forget." Hunt last released Montevallo in October 2014.

Games

Resident Evil 3

Return to the zombie-infested Raccoon City in Capcom's Resident Evil 3, released Friday for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The title is a remake of the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, which was released for the PlayStation 1 in 1999. This new version features superior graphics and gameplay as players take on the role of series star Jill Valentine, who must escape from Raccoon City 24 hours before the events of Resident Evil 2. Jill will also have to contend with the monstrous Nemesis zombie who is hunting her down.

Deadpool in Fortnite

Marvel's foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool can be unlocked Friday in online multiplayer shooter Fortnite. The Deadpool skin can be unlocked by completing a set of challenges. Deadpool is the latest superhero to enter into the popular free-to-play game following crossovers with Harley Quinn and Avengers: Endgame.