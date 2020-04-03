April 3 (UPI) -- WrestleMania 36 is poised to be the most unique WrestleMania in WWE history as the big event is still forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "show of shows" will air on the WWE Network and pay-per-view across two nights for the first time ever on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT. There will be no live audience in attendance, another first for the extravaganza.

WrestleMania 36 will see new challengers looking to become champions, old rivalries being renewed and living legends returning to battle. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be serving as host.

Here are the marquee matches set to take place and UPI's predicted winners.

Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar is back at WrestleMania once again with a title around his waist, proving that he is one of the most dominant world champions of all time. Drew McIntyre has never competed for a world championship in WWE and will be looking to prove that he belongs in one of the company's top spots. McIntyre made it to WrestleMania 36 by winning the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, a bout where he shocked fans by eliminating Lesnar. The Beast is still looking for revenge and will surely take McIntyre to Suplex City. The question will be if Lesnar can withstand McIntyre's devastating Claymore and if McIntyre can survive the F-5. McIntyre, under normal circumstances and if WrestleMania 36 was still taking place inside a packed stadium, would be the favorite to win. Due to everything that has happened, however, WWE may want to save McIntyre's coronation for when the pandemic ends and fans can watch him win a big match such as this live.

Predicted winner: Brock Lesnar

John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match

Bray Wyatt's monstrous alter-ego, The Fiend, will battle John Cena six years after the 16-time world champion defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Wyatt has said that Cena helped to create The Fiend with that defeat, a nearly unstoppable force who doesn't seem to feel pain. It remains unknown what exactly a Firefly Fun House match will entail, but The Fiend will have the home field advantage and may subject Cena to a number of horrific traps. Cena may also have to deal with Wyatt's cast of colorful puppets including Abby the Witch, a stand-in for Wyatt's mysterious mentor Sister Abigail. Cena is also transitioning more into Hollywood, and may be looking to give one of WWE's most wonderfully bizarre individuals the spotlight. Cena, in any case, will not go down without a fight. The Firefly Fun House match may end being one of WWE's most unusual and cinematic bouts to take place at WrestleMania.

Predicted winner: The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch has done it all after making history at WrestleMania 35 where she become both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion. The Man has been able to hold onto the Raw Women's Championship ever since and has run through everyone who has crossed her path including Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Asuka. Shayna Baszler provides a much needed challenge for Lynch as The Queen of Spades was just as dominant during her time in NXT. Baszler is best known for using the Kirifuda Clutch which can end matches in mere seconds, making her one of the most dangerous grapplers Lynch has ever faced. Baszler is also close with Rousey, and will be looking to avenge her friends defeat. It's also not out of the realm of possibilities that Rousey will return to WWE in order to help Baszler win the match, creating a WrestleMania moment in the process.

Predicted winner: Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match

Edge and Randy Orton will be the most personal and perhaps emotional match of the event as these former friends turn bitter rivals try to tear each other apart. The Last Man Standing rules dictate that an opponent must stay down for 10 seconds and then anything goes. This guarantees a violent confrontation where Edge and Orton can take full advantage of the empty arena they will be competing inside. This is Edge's first singles match since returning at the Royal Rumble in January after having to retire due to injury in 2011. The Rated R Superstar will be looking to make a huge impact and show that he can hang with the best inside the squared circle. Orton is one of the most deadliest and vicious competitors in WWE, and will surely bring the fight to Edge. The Viper has already tried to re-injure Edge and even attacked his wife Beth Phoenix, adding even more layers to this bout which has the potential to steal the show.

Predicted winner: Edge

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship

WrestleMania 36 will be Rhea Ripley's coming out party in WWE after she has become a fan-favorite star inside NXT. The Nightmare can now be presented to an even larger audience and showcase why she is one of WWE's fastest rising stars. Ripley being able to face Charlotte Flair is a huge opportunity and not one she will want to waste. The match also brings more prestige to the NXT Women's Championship, which seems to have reached the same levels as the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships. Ripley needs to win this match, however, an argument could be made that Flair winning and transitioning over to NXT could help WWE's young third brand thrive as it has transitioned into a weekly television show.

Predicted winner: Rhea Ripley

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match

The Undertaker has seemingly ditched his Deadman persona for the time being and returns to WrestleMania to teach AJ Styles a lesson in respecting legends. A Boneyard match, much like the Firefly Fun House match, is unpredictable in terms of how the set up will be and what will be at the Undertaker and Styles' disposal. Some signs point to this bout taking place inside of a graveyard, which will give Undertaker a distinct advantage over The Phenomenal One. Undertaker seems more revitalized then ever before, perhaps due to leaving his gothic side behind. He could be poised to put in a classic performance worthy of his legend status. Styles will most likely receive help from his O.C. partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but it won't be enough. A loss here for Styles won't look too bad either, only Lesnar and Roman Reigns have ever defeated Undertaker at WrestleMania before.

Predicted winner: The Undertaker

Bayley (champion) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley has her work cut out for her as she faces off against multiple opponents including rivals Lacey Evans and Naomi. Luckily, she has her best friend Sasha Banks in the match who can help her to victory. The Boss, however, might be tempted by the SmackDown Women's Championship and betray Bayley after the duo eliminate all the other competitors. Tamina is the wild card here and should not be counted out as she previously took down Naomi and Evans with ease.

Predicted winner: Sasha Banks

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

The love triangle that has captivated WWE fans will finally come to a head at WrestleMania as Otis takes on Dolph Ziggler who will have Mandy Rose in his corner. Ziggler has stopped Otis and Rose from getting romantically involved at every turn, and even started dating The Golden Goddess himself. Otis is now full of rage, along with viewers who want Ziggler to get what's coming to him. This contest might lean heavy into the soap opera aspects of WWE as Otis has still not found out who helped Ziggler sabotage his Valentine's Day date with Rose. Otis's tag team partner Tucker and Rose's tag team partner Sonya Deville are the likely suspects.

Predicted winner: Otis

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Rollins' new turn as the preachy Monday Night Messiah has brought him into contact with Owens for months, with both men battling each other in some form almost every week on Raw. This match should put the rivalry to rest so that both Rollins and Owens can move onto big and better things. Rollins has consistently gotten the best of Owens, and has mostly escaped from their battles unscathed. Rollins' group of disciples, consisting of Murphy and AOP, will seemingly not be involved with WrestleMania, giving Owens his best chance to win.

Predicted winner: Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn (champion) vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship

Daniel Bryan is back to having a more positive attitude, following his brutal defeats by The Fiend, and has partnered up with the knowledgeable Drew Gulak to improve his in-ring ability. Zayn, who has been busy as the manger for Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, will be having his first one-on-one match in months and will most likely try to avoid fighting with Bryan as much as possible. The cowardly Zayn will rely on Nakamura and Cesaro for help but Gulak will also be around to neutralize them. Bryan should win this and then go on defend the Intercontinental Championship at a later date against Gulak following their highly-competitive match at Elimination Chamber.

Predicted winner: Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36, however, The Big Dog recently confirmed on Instagram that he won't be competing at the event.

WrestleMania 36 will also feature Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defending their titles against Angel Garza and Austin Theory, King Corbin vs. Elias, Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley, and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors defending their titles against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.