April 3 (UPI) -- PlayStation 4 exclusive titles The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony has announced.

"SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve," Sony said on Twitter.

"Currently, there are no other delays to report, but we'll keep you updated," the company continued in a second tweet.

The Last of Us Part II, a highly-anticipated sequel to 2013's The Last of Us, was set to be released on May 29 after it was delayed from Feb. 21.

Iron Man VR, which can played with the PlayStation VR headset, was set to be released on May 15 after being delayed from Feb. 28. The game puts players directly into the role of the Marvel hero.

The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog discussed the delay further on Twitter.

"The good news is, we're nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs," the studio said.

"However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues" Naughty Dog continued.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a— Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

HBO announced in March that a Last of Us television series was in development. The adaptation is being written and executive produced by the writer and creative director of the game Neil Druckmann alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.