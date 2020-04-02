April 2 (UPI) -- Singer and musician Marcus Mumford performed an acoustic version of his song "Lay Your Head on Me" during a remote appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Mumford & Sons frontman performed at home amid the coronavirus outbreak with the help of his wife, actress Carey Mulligan. Mulligan filmed Mumford's performance and served as director.

EDM trio Major Lazer released "Lay Your Head on Me," featuring Mumford, in March. The song appears on Major Lazer's forthcoming fourth studio album, Lazerism, slated for release this year.

On The Tonight Show, Mumford also performed a cover of Rodgers and Hammerstein's song "You'll Never Walk Alone," which appears in the 1945 musical Carousel. Mumford released an official cover in March to benefit War Child UK and The Grenfell Foundation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a cover of 'You'll Never Walk Alone," which I recorded in January for my friend Jason Sudeikis," Mumford said. "I recorded it because I'm doing the music for his TV show [Ted Lasso]. We spoke and thought it was appropriate to try and get it out sooner, so we put it out for two charities that are close to my heart."

Mumford urged people to support War Child UK and the Grenfell Foundation in an Instagram post in March.

"I work with both organisations, I have been in contact with them throughout the COVID pandemic, they're doing amazing work supporting vulnerable people, but it's really hard right now," he said.

Mumford is the frontman of the folk rock band Mumford & Sons, which released its fourth studio album, Delta, in 2018. Mumford and Mulligan married in April 2012 and have two children, Evelyn, 4, and Wilfred, 2.