April 2 (UPI) -- John Mayer says his "Imagine" parody video was meant in good fun.

The 42-year-old singer and musician said on Wednesday's at home episode of Watch What Happens Live that he "wasn't making fun" of Ariana Grande or Gal Gadot with the video, which parodied Gadot's star-studded cover of John Lennon's song "Imagine."

Gadot shared the "Imagine" cover in March in an attempt to uplift people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Mayer responded by releasing a video where he was edited into the cover but sang Grande's song "Imagine."

On WWHL, Mayer said he's spoken to Grande, but not Gadot, since sharing his parody.

"I did hear from Ariana. I wanted to make sure she knew I wasn't making fun of her," Mayer said. "I'm really not making fun of anybody in that video."

"Look, I think it somebody comes up to you with a tool to try to help you, but it's not exactly the right tool for the job, they still tried to help you," he added.

Mayer said he's looking "for opportunities to make people laugh right now," which was also the intent behind his song "Drone Shot of My Yacht."

"I'm not here to make any scathing commentaries on celebrities or other well-known people. I think dumb songs are funny," he said.

Mayer also discussed the inspiration behind his 2006 song "Gravity," which appears on his album Continuum.

"It's really about looking inside of yourself and realizing there's things inside of yourself that aren't perfect, and trying to fix them before they do you in," he said.

WWHL host Andy Cohen started filming the show again, albeit remotely, Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 in March.