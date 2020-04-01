Lauren London mourned late rapper Nipsey Hussle on the first anniversary of his death. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend, actress and television personality Lauren London, is sharing her "pain" one year after the rapper's death.

London, 35, mourned Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in an Instagram post Tuesday on the first anniversary of his death.

"Time is deceptive. It's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago," she wrote. "God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this."

London has a 3-year-old son, Kross, with Hussle, and a 10-year-old son, Kameron, with rapper Lil Wayne. She said her children and her faith have kept her going through a difficult year, along with Hussle's memory.

"I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit," London said.

London promised to honor Hussle and make the rapper proud.

"With every breath i take I honor you," London wrote. "I carry this pain with purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death."

"Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another. Until we are together again.... I love you beyond human understanding (but you know that already)," she said.

Singers Ashanti, Erykah Badu and LeToya Luckett, actresses Taraji P. Henson and Kyla Pratt, and rapper Charlamagne the God were among those to voice their support for London in the comments.

"Sending u love & prayers always," Ashanti wrote.

"Beautiful love! Still praying," Luckett said.

Hussle died at age 33 in March 2019. The rapper was shot 10 times at a south Los Angeles strip mall by a gunman, Eric Holder, who also injured two bystanders during the shooting.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and and other stars honored Hussle with a tribute during the Grammys in January.

London is known for playing Keira Whitaker on The Game and Vanessa King on Games People Play. BET renewed Games People Play for a second season in November.