April 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Love Wedding Repeat.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin as former flames Dina and Jack.

The preview shows Dina and Jack reunite at Jack's sister Hayley's (Eleanor Tomlinson) wedding. Also in attendance is Jack's ex-girlfriend Amanda (Freida Pinto) and her new boyfriend, Chaz (Allan Mustafa).

Jack tries to ensure a perfect wedding for Hayley, which is further complicated by her obsessed admirer, Marc (Jack Farthing).

Love Wedding Repeat presents alternate versions of the same day, with the trailer teasing that there are "thousands of ways" the day can go wrong.

Love Wedding Repeat is directed by Dean Craig, with Guglielmo Marchetti and Piers Tempest as producers.

Netflix picked up the film during the Cannes International Film Festival in May 2019. The movie was filmed in Rome.

Love Wedding Repeat premieres April 10.