March 31 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez and a group of celebrities, including Kevin Hart and Kristen Bell, pay it forward by giving away $100,000 to those who made an impact in their life in the new trailer for upcoming Quibi series, Thanks A Million.
Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, NBA star Anthony Davis and Karlie Kloss also star in the 10-episode series which is executive produced by Lopez.
The person who receives the $100,000 will then have to choose someone else to split the money with. One million dollars in total will have been donated to everyday people over the course of the series.
Lopez visits with a young girl while Hart gives thanks to a hospital staff.
"There are a lot of folks doing important work in the neighborhoods who don't get the props they deserve," Morgan says in the clip while visiting with a boxing trainer.
Thanks A Million will be available on Quibi April 6 when the streaming service launches.
Quibi is a short-form streaming service designed with mobile phones in mind. The service will have 50 programs at launch that are presented in quick chunks of 10 minutes or less.
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform at Super Bowl LIV halftime show
Shakira (L) and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the United States and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" Shakira said. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"
"The message [of my performance] is gonna be, 'Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am. And being at the Super Bowl is proof that everything is possible," Shakira told "60 Minutes".
Shakira (L) and Lopez. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
In an Instagram post before the show
In an Instagram post before the show, Lopez posted a picture of her and Shakira hugging with a caption that read "So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV."
In the run-up to the show, Shakira (L) had said the selection of her and Lopez was "a very important moment for the Latino community in this country."
Lopez sings in front of a Puerto Rican flag that had an American flag on the opposite side. She also sang with her daughter
, Emme on stage. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said.
Lopez performed a selection of her hits including "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Get Right" and "Let's Get Loud."
The NFL had announced that there were more songs performed
The NFL had announced that there were more songs performed than any previous halftime show.
"It's like winning the Oscar," Lopez said
"It's like winning the Oscar," Lopez said. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.'"
Lopez holds on to the antenna of a mock skyscraper while singing about her New York beginnings in her hit song "Jenny from the Block."
Shakira opens
Shakira opens the halftime show.
Shakira, dressed in a red sequin outfit, performed a belly dance with a rope that led into her iconic song "Hips Don't Lie."
Shakira plays the guitar during her performance.
Shakira turned 43 the same day
Shakira turned 43 the same day as her halftime show co-headlined with Lopez.