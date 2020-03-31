Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski is set to host WrestleMania 36. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

WWE star and actor John Cena attends the premiere of "Bumblebee" on December 2018. Fox Sports has teamed up with WWE to offer WrestleMania 36 through the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- WWE and Fox Sports have teamed up to air WrestleMania 36 through the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com for $59.99.

WrestleMania 36 is set to take place over two nights on Saturday and Sunday starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The $59.99 price tag covers both nights of action.

The event will also be available to WWE Network subscribers. The Fox Sports app is available on devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.

WWE will be airing two WrestleMania kickoff shows on FS1 and Fox Deportes on Saturday and Sunday starting at 6 p.m. EDT. The kickoff show will feature a panel of experts discussing each night's upcoming WrestleMania matches.

FS1 will additionally start to air WWE content every Tuesday night starting today with the 2020 Royal Rumble event at 7 p.m. EDT followed by the return of talk show WWE Backstage which will be presented in a modified, remote format at 11 p.m. EDT.

One-hour editions of WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 34 will be airing on FS1in the future along with specials from WWE's Ruthless Aggression and WWE 24 programs.

Other content coming to FS1 includes new series Best of WWE which will feature Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns and The Undertaker.

"Six months after our historic partnership brought SmackDown to its new home on Fox, we are thrilled to deliver even more premium programming including WrestleMania across the entire Fox Sports portfolio," WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said in a statement.

"In partnership with Fox Sports, it's a privilege to be able to entertain our fans each week and put smiles on their faces, particularly during a time when they need it most," she continued.

Marquee matches set for WrestleMania 36 include WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Shayna Baszler, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match and more.

Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski is serving as the host of WrestleMania 36.