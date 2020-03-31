Ewan McGregor attends the premiere of "Christopher Robin" at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., on July 30, 2018. The actor turns 49 on March 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Micucci arrives at the world premiere of "Moana" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016. The actor turns 40 on March 31. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Pope Pius IV in 1499

-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596

-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675

-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732

-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809

-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878

-- Actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922

-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927

-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 93)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928

-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929

-- Author John Jakes in 1932 (age 88)

-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 86)

-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 86)

-- Trumpeter/bandleader/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 85)

-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 75)

-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 72)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 70)

-- Guitarist Angus Young in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 40)

-- Rocker Jack Antonoff in 1984 (age 36)