March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Pope Pius IV in 1499
-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596
-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675
-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685
-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732
-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809
-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878
-- Actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922
-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927
-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 93)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928
-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929
-- Author John Jakes in 1932 (age 88)
-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 86)
-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 86)
-- Trumpeter/bandleader/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 85)
-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 78)
-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 77)
-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 75)
-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 72)
-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 72)
-- Actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 70)
-- Guitarist Angus Young in 1955 (age 65)
-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 49)
-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 40)
-- Rocker Jack Antonoff in 1984 (age 36)