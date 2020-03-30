March 30 (UPI) -- Sam Smith will rename their forthcoming album, originally titled To Die For, and delay the album's release.

The 27-year-old singer announced in an Instagram post Monday that they are postponing their third studio album due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Smith sent "love and strength" to those who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus. They explained how the album's original title and release date no longer feel right in the current environment.

"I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions," Smith wrote.

"I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date - both of which are to be confirmed at this time," they said. "Don't worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise! But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about."

Smith ended by thanking fans for their support.

"Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always," they said.

Smith's third album was originally slated for release May 1, and features the singles "To Die For," "Dancing with a Stranger," "How Do You Sleep," "I Feel Love" and "I'm Ready." Smith shared an acoustic version of "To Die For" this month.

Smith performed Sunday during the Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert for America, hosted by Elton John. The TV special also featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys and other stars.

Smith has been performing for fans via Instagram Live as people stay home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. They shared a cover of John Legend's song "Ordinary People" last week.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also affected the premiere date of the National Geographic series Genius: Aretha, a new show featuring Cynthia Erivo as singer Aretha Franklin. The series was to premiere May 25, but will be pushed back to a later date.