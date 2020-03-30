Britney Spears (L) and Sam Ashgari attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Paris Hilton celebrated female pop stars and women's empowerment during an episode of "Bright Minded" with Miley Cyrus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton is voicing her love for Britney Spears and other "OG" pop stars.

The 39-year-old television personality, businesswoman and DJ celebrated female pop stars and women's empowerment during a new episode of Bright Minded: Live with Miley with singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

When asked to name favorite pop stars she grew up watching and admiring, Hilton said Cyrus, Spears and Christina Aguilera.

"Well, you are my favorite, obviously," Hilton told Cyrus. "And then I love the OGs -- Britney, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera. I love Nicki Minaj."

"I love just all these girls, especially right now, just women's empowerment and girls coming together. I think it's just such an amazing time and such an incredible time in music," she added. "There's just so many girls that I love and just look up to."

Hilton was famously photographed with Spears and actress Lindsay Lohan in a car during an outing in 2006. She said on Radio Andy in 2018 that Lohan "party crashed" her night out with Spears.

"We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel ... Me and Britney wanted to leave to go home. [Lindsay] started, like, chasing us and then squeezed in the car," Hilton recalled.

"it was literally, like a two-seater," she said of her vehicle. "She just, like, squeezed in. I didn't want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, 'Get out of my car.' So I was like, whatever."

On Bright Minded, Hilton also shared her advice on how to deal with online haters.

"My advice is to not pay attention to any of that. I feel that anybody who is going to be mean or negative or say things to hurt someone's feelings, it's more about how they feel about themselves," she said. "So if I was to give advice to anyone, it's just don't pay attention, block them and don't give them the time of day."

Cyrus has been creating Bright Minded amid the coronavirus outbreak. During an episode last week, Cyrus told fellow Disney Channel alum Hilary Duff, who starred on Lizzie McGuire, how she would copy her as a tween.