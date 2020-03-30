March 30 (UPI) -- John Krasinski and Steve Carell reflected on their time starring on The Office in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.

Krasinski spoke with Carell about the sitcom on Sunday during the first episode of his new web series, Some Good News. Krasinski highlights heartwarming stories from around the world from his home on the new series.

Krasinski, who played Jim, said after the pilot of The Office he went back to waiting tables.

"I was sure nothing was gonna happen with it," Krasinski said. "We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge."

Carell, who played Michael, said, "It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today. It's pretty cool."

The duo highlighted some scenes hard to complete due to laughter and explained how emotional it was during one of Carell's final scenes.

"The most emotional I've ever been on a set certainly," Krasinski said.

Krasinski's new film, A Quiet Place Part II, was recently delayed from hitting theaters on March 20 to an unspecified future date due to COVID-19.