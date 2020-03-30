March 30 (UPI) -- Daniel Dae Kim has given the 'last' update on his health on Instagram after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor, on Sunday, said he is now virus free. The diagnosis came after Kim experienced fatigue and lost his sense of smell for a couple of days after he finished his course of treatment.

"My required period of self-isolation has ended and I've been released into the wilds of my very own home," Kim said.

"Now I'm free to explore exotic places like my living room and do daring things like take out the garbage and walk my dog," he continued.

Kim said that this update will be his last video on COVID-19 as there are more important voices discussing the subject and urged people not to self-medicate using the medicines that he was prescribed to fight the virus.

Other celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Jackson Browne, Idris Elba, Debi Mazar, Placido Domingo and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson who recently returned home to the United States after being treated for the disease in Australia.