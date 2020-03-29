Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back home in the United States after being treated for the coronavirus in Australia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have returned home to the United States after being treated for two weeks for the coronavirus in Australia.

"Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it," Hanks tweeted Saturday.

Hanks and Wilson -- both 63 -- announced on March 12 that they had been diagnosed with the virus that has, so far, killed more than 30,000 people worldwide.

Other celebrities who have tested COVID-19 positive include Jackson Browne, Debi Mazar, Placido Domingo, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim and Indira Varma. Playwright Terrence McNally and stage actor Mark Blum have died from complications of the disease.