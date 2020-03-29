Nico Santos announced on Instagram that his stepfather has died after battling the coronavirus. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Superstore and Crazy Rich Asians actor Nico Santos has announced on Instagram that his stepfather has died after battling the coronavirus.

"This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita," Santos posted along with a photo of the couple in happier times.

"My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper 'Good Morning!' and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy. My mom is also fighting COVID-19. For the time being, she has not required hospitalization. The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can't hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can't hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father."

Live performances and concert tours around the world have been canceled -- and non-essential businesses, museums and schools closed -- in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of thousands of people around the world, including playwright Terrence McNally and stage actor Mark Blum.