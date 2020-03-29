March 29 (UPI) -- All My Children and Days of Our Lives actor John Callahan has died at age 66.

Variety reported he died Saturday after suffering a stroke Friday at his home in Palm Springs, Calif.

"We're devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones," the Daytime Emmy Awards Twitter feed said Saturday.

Callahan's former wife and co-star Eva La Rue remembered him on Instagram with a collection of photos.

"May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever," La Rue wrote.

"We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! 'Johnny Numbers,' my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic (I wish to God we could go back to 'Yesterday')... Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan."

His other credits include General Hospital, Santa Barbara, Falcon Crest, Watch Over Me and Ladies of the Lake.