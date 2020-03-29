Jessica Clarke and "Bachelor" alum Ben Higgins arrive for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 20. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Ben Higgins is engaged to his girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

"I don't remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes. I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on (eeeep,)" Clarke wrote on Instagram Saturday.

The message accompanied three outdoor photos -- one showing Higgins down on one knee and offering Clarke a ring, and the others showing them happily hugging and kissing.

The Generous Coffee co-founder told ETOnline that he initially intended to propose to Clarke in New York's Central Park, but changed his plan and popped the question at her family's home in Tennessee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I went back to a pond behind her house, and we had set it up with sunflowers near a bench. It's right in their backyard, but a little hidden. I proposed and her family and mine were watching from a distance, and then we all celebrated together," Higgins said.

"I was super nervous. She's my best friend, my partner and I love her. I was nervous to kind of do this whole thing in front of her," he added. "I wasn't anxious, it's just a big moment!"

Higgins was previously engaged to Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell from 2016 to 2017. They starred in Ben and Lauren, Happily Ever After? for a season before they split up.