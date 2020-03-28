March 28 (UPI) -- The stage musical Waitress will not return when London theaters reopen after the coronavirus pandemic is over, producers announced.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our beloved production of #WaitressLondon," the show's Twitter feed said Friday.

A longer statement explained, "If things do change and there is a world in which we believe we could continue a run at the Adelphi before 4 July, we will be in touch with you."

The stage adaptation of the 2007 film of the same name features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Live performances and concert tours around the world have been canceled in the wake of the pandemic.

Producers of the Broadway productions of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Hangmen have announced the shows will not return when New York theaters open their doors again.

Playwright Terrence McNally and stage actor Mark Blum died recently after being diagnosed with coronavirus.