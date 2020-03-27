March 27 (UPI) -- Jill Valentine battles zombies and encounters the dreaded Nemesis in a new cinematic trailer for Capcom's Resident Evil 3.

Jill is fighting to survive inside Raccoon City following a zombie outbreak. She joins forces with Carlos Oliveira and his group of soldiers who work for the Umbrella Corporation.

Nemesis is tracking Jill down, however, attempting to take her out with a laser-guided rocket launcher.

Jill soon discovers dark secrets related to Umbrella and how they are connected to the outbreak.

The trailer also announces that Jill will be a playable character in Resident Evil 3's online multiplayer mode titled Resident Evil Resistance.

Resident Evil Resistance will bring together four players who must work together in order to escape from a zombie-infested facility located on the outskirts of Raccoon City. A fifth player will take control of The Mastermind, a character who is watching the action through cameras and is playing to stop the other four from escaping each level.

Resident Evil 3, a remake of the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis which was released for the PlayStation 1 in 1999, is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3. A demo for the game was recently released.