Pauley Perrette arrives for the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. The actor turns 50 on March 27.

Mariah Carey appears backstage after winning the Icon award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1. The singer turns 50 on March 27.

March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813

-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901

-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 1955 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 51)

-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 45)

-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 32)

-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 30)

-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 20)