March 27 (UPI) -- Today co-host Carson Daly is a dad of four.

The 46-year-old television personality and his wife, Siri Daly, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Goldie Patricia, on Thursday.

Daly shared the news alongside a photo of himself with Siri Daly and their baby girl at the hospital. The picture shows Daly and Siri Daly wearing masks due to public health concerns about coronavirus.

Daly and Siri Daly married in December 2015 and have three other children, son Jackson James, 11, and daughters Etta Jones, 7, and London Rose, 5.

"Carson & Siri Daly ... are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly! She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long," Daly captioned the post. "Gogo and mom are doing great."

"The Daly family wants to send a special shoutout to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus," he said. "We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need."

Daly said Goldie's birth felt "bittersweet" amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history," he said. "We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all."

Daly's Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Willie Geist, and singer Gwen Stefani were among those to congratulate Daly and Siri Daly in the comments.

"Dearest Goldie, welcome to planet earth!! We are here to love and adore you!" Guthrie wrote.

"We love u guys!!! Another beautiful girl!! Bless u back," Stefani said.

Daly and Siri Daly announced in September that they were expecting again.

"Thrilled our family is growing. God's blessings in our lives truly amazes us. Thank you for the kind thoughts & well wishes," Daly said on Instagram at the time.

Daly came to fame as a CJ on the MTV series Total Request Live. He joined Today in 2013.