March 26 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato appears to have a new man in her life.

People reported Wednesday that Lovato, 27, is dating Max Ehrich, 28, a singer and actor known for playing Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless.

Us Weekly said Lovato and Ehrich were spotted together in Los Angeles last week. Sources said the couple met "a few weeks ago" and have since started dating.

Lovato and Ehrich fueled romance rumors with flirty exchanges on social media this week. Ehrich shared a shirtless photo Monday on Instagram, writing, "when u realize u should've packed more for your quarantine stay."

"Fine by me," Lovato responded in the comments.

Ehrich posted a video Tuesday of himself covering the Coldplay song "Yellow." He captioned the post "4D <3," leading fans to believe the video was "For Demi," or dedicated to Lovato.

Lovato split from her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, in December after a few weeks of dating. She previously dated actor Wilmer Valderrama, who celebrated his first anniversary as a couple with his fianceé, Amanda Pacheco, this week.

Lovato appeared on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded: Live with Miley series last week. The former Disney Channel stars discussed their respective struggles with body image.