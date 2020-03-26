Miley Cyrus attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus shared her past obsession with Hilary Duff during a conversation with the actress and singer.

Cyrus, 27, discussed on Wednesday's episode of her Bright Minded: Live with Miley series how Duff, 32, inspired her to audition for the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

Duff played the title character on the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, which aired from 2001 to 2004. Two years later, Cyrus made her debut on Hannah Montana, the show that skyrocketed her to fame.

Cyrus recalled how she attended one of Duff's concerts at age 11. She said she would copy Duff's clothes in an effort to be like the Disney star.

"I told you that I wore a plaid skirt and Uggs to the show because you wore a plaid skirt and Uggs," Cyrus told Duff. "From the nosebleed seats, I was hoping you would notice me and be like, 'Hey girl, nice Uggs!'"

"I don't know what I was thinking, but I was obsessed with your t-shirt," she added. "It was bedazzled and it said 'Nashville.' I immediately went and bought a bedazzler and I stayed up all night jeweling everything that I owned."

Cyrus, the daughter of singer Billy Ray Cyrus, said she flew to Los Angeles "almost immediately" after seeing Duff in order to audition for Hannah Montana.

"I ended up getting the role, but the only reason I wanted it was so I could do whatever you did," the singer told Duff. "And so really, I don't know I gave a [expletive] about being an actress or a singer. I just wanted to copy you no matter what."

"So I just wanted to say thank you again for inspiring me," she added. "I would never be sitting here, being able to be a light if it wasn't for you and you showing me how to do that."

Duff was to reprise Lizzie McGuire in a Disney+ revival of the series. The show was put on pause after Terri Minsky, the creator of the original series, exited the revival as showrunner.

Cyrus has been creating Bright Minded as people stay at home and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. During an episode last week, Cyrus explained to Hailey Baldwin why she "fell off" of going to church.