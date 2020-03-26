Diana Ross appears backstage with her Lifetime Achievement Award during the annual American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 19, 2017. The singer turns 76 on March 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The honorable Sandra Day O'Connor appears at the Women's Conference in Long Beach, Calif., on October 26, 2010. She turns 90 on March 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859

-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874

-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881

-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904

-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911

-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914

-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930 (age 90)

-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931

-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934 (age 86)

-- Actor James Caan in 1940 (age 80)

-- Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in 1940 (age 80)

-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 78)

-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 76)

-- Singer/musician Steven Tyler in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 70)

-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 58)

-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Lilla Crawford in 2001 (age 19)