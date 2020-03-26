March 26 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Elton John spent his 73rd birthday with his family.

The recording artist celebrated the occasion Wednesday with his husband, David Furnish, and their sons, Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7.

John shared a video on Instagram of his family singing "Happy Birthday" to him during their party at home. The singer is staying home and practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family," he captioned the post.

Actress Sharon Stone, singer Charlie Puth and musician James Righton were among those to wish John a happy birthday in the comments.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY EJ!" Puth wrote.

"Happy Birthday Elton. Lots of love to you and the family," Righton said.

John encouraged people to self-isolate in an Instagram post last week. He cited his family as his reason for staying home and helping to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.

"#IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it's snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus," John wrote.

Fox announced Wednesday that John will host the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, a benefit concert featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish and other stars. The special pays tribute to healthcare workers, and will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

John postponed tour dates this month amid public health concerns about COVID-19.