March 25 (UPI) -- Tony Awards Productions announced Wednesday that the 2020 Tony Awards have been postponed. The event had been scheduled to air live on CBS on June 7.

"We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again," the statement read.

The Tony Awards is the latest in a series of events cancelled or postponed due to caution surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus. Austin, Texas, cancelled the South by Southwest Film Festival. Coachella, the Tribeca Film Festival, the Cannes Film Festival and more postponed their events.

The Tony Awards honor the best of the theater world every year. Currently, Broadway shows are on hiatus and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued stay at home orders for the state. The Tonys would have been held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans are of the utmost importance to us," the statement read. "We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."