Melissa McBride arrives on the red carpet at AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 6 premiere in 2015 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Season 10 finale of Norman Reedus' AMC show "The Walking Dead" has been delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year," the AMC show's Twitter feed said Tuesday.

"The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on http://AMC.com and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday, May 1. Please follow us at @WalkingDead_AMC for updates."

The show recently saw the deaths of several major characters, including Alpha (Samantha Morton,) Gamma (Thora Birch) and Earl (John Finn), and the departure of longtime cast member Danai Gurira, who played heroine Michonne for seventh seasons.

The debut of the third show in the zombie-apocalypse franchise -- World Beyond -- has also been postponed in the midst of the pandemic, which has killed more than 15,000 people and shut down live performances and film productions all over the world.