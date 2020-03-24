Kim Kardashian (L) and her husband Kanye West arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kardashian is feuding with Swift again after a video leaked of West's conversation with Swift about his song "Famous." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift's publicist has responded to Kim Kardashian over a leaked video featuring Kanye West and Swift discussing the song "Famous." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, took aim at Kim Kardashian on Twitter after the reality television star slammed the pop star and continued to defend her husband Kanye West.

At the center of the feud is a recently leaked video of West speaking to Swift on the phone about his song "Famous." The video adds further credence to Swift's claims that she did not approve of West's lyrics on the track which includes "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous."

Paine responded to Kardashian's tweets saying Kardashian previously released an edited version of the phone conversation in 2016 to defend West and re-released her original statement on the matter.

"I'm Taylor's publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that's editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?" Paine said.

"Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single "Famous" on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with a such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous,'" reads the original statement.

Kardashian, on Monday, sent out multiple tweets discussing the leaked video after Swift commented on it on her Instagram story.

"@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kardashian began.

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission," she continued before saying that Swift manipulated the truth of the conversation in her statement.

"I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make a point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative," Kardashian said.

Swift referred to the leaked video on her Instagram story Monday, encouraging fans to donate to Feeding America and The World Health Organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about that *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)...SWIPE UP to see what really matter," Swift said.

"Famous" was released in 2016 as part of West's album The Life of Pablo.