March 23 (UPI) -- Dolemite is My Name actor Mike Epps is a dad of five.

The 49-year-old actor and comedian and his wife, TV producer Kyra Epps, welcomed a baby girl, Indiana Rose, on March 12.

Epps is parent to four other daughters, Bria, Makayla, Madison and Moriah, from previous relationships. He announced Indiana's birth and introduced his baby girl in a video Sunday on Instagram.

"Allow us to introduce to you our newest addition to the family........ INDIANA ROSE EPPS she rollin her eyes all ready we are so greatful God thank you for a healthy baby!" Epps captioned the post.

Kyra Epps shared a photo of baby Indiana on her own account.

"My Indiana Rose Epps! 9 pounds 12 ounces on 3/12. Mommy loves you beyond what I can even understand. #tired," she wrote.

Actor Martin Lawrence, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, model Naomi Campbell and singer Ashanti were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats brotha! Nothin but love to you and your family," Lawrence wrote.

"She's beautiful! Congrats bro," Ashanti said.

Epps and Kyra Epps married in June and announced in December that they were expecting their first child together.

"God bless my beautiful wife and our new born baby on the way," Epps wrote on Instagram at the time.

Epps is known for playing Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and Lloyd Jefferson "L.J." Wade in Resident Evil: Apocalypse. He recently appeared in Dolemite is My Name, which premiered on Netflix in October.