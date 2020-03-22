Placido Domingo watches Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria play Roger Federer of Switzerland at the BNP Paribas Showdown in New York City in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Younger and Entourage actress Debi Mazar has announced on social media that she was tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at her New York home.

"I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug-Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough," Mazar wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or... Corona? I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO,I didn't meet the criteria. I hadn't recently traveled out of the country & I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY'er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon,etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely, my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC & forbidding movement outside the home without permission, like China and all of Europe?"

The 55-year-old actress said she eventually was able to get tested at CityMD/Urgent Care in Brooklyn on Tuesday, found out she had the virus and is now at home with her family social distancing.

"I'm hoping I've been through the worst of it already," Mazar added.

"It's very 'morphy.' One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breathe, and I'm going to heal here in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows. Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome."

On Sunday, 79-year-old opera singer Placido Domingo announced on his Facebook page he had tested positive.

"I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19. My Family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary," Domingo said, adding it was "fever and cough symptoms" that sent him to the doctor.

Domingo resigned as general director of Los Angeles Opera last year amid allegations of sexual harassment, but has denied any wrongdoing.

Other celebrities who have tested positive for the virus include talk-show host Andy Cohen, Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Luther star Idris Elba, Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim and former Game of Thrones cast-mates Indira Varma and Kristofer Hivju.

The global pandemic has killed thousands of people -- mainly in China and Italy -- in recent weeks.