Rosie O'Donnell speaks to protesters in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., on August 6, 2018. She turns 58 on March 21. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Gary Oldman, winner of the award for Best Actor award for "Darkest Hour," appears backstage with his Oscar during the 90th annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 4, 2017. The actor turns 62 on March 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo