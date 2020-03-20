Winnie Harlow arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood" at the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The Cannes International Film scheduled for mid-May has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in France, the iconic film competition announced.

The festival said Thursday it won't be able to hold the event as scheduled from May 12-23 and is considering several options "to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement" until the end of June or the beginning of July.

Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23— Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 19, 2020

The move came after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Saturday the closure of all non-essential public locations. The day prior, he banned all gatherings of more than 100 people, a drastic increase to the ban on indoor events of more than 5,000 people declared at the end of February.

Though the pandemic appears to be slowing in China where it emerged in December before spreading the world over, its epicenter has shifted to Europe, specifically France's neighbor of Italy, which has recorded as of Thursday evening more than 41,000 infections and 3,405 deaths to COVID-19, more than any other nation. In France, home to the resort town of Cannes where the festival is held, health officials have reported 10,995 coronavirus infections since Jan. 24 and 372 deaths.

France is curring amid a 15-day lockdown that began on Tuesday.

"As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French government, Cannes' City Hall as well as with the festival's board members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event," the Cannes Film Festival said.

Cannes' announcement follows the Kentucky Derby postponing its May horse racing championships to September on Tuesday and the 2020 Masters Tournament delaying its golfing championship late last week.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in numerous events, championships, leagues, concerts, festivals and events to either close or postpone.