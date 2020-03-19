March 19 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that WrestleMania 36 will be taking place over two nights on April 4 and April 5 at 7 p.m. EDT on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will be serving as the host on both nights. Gronkowski has appeared on WWE programming before through his friendship with grappler Mojo Rawley.

Gronkowski will be providing more details when he appears on SmackDown Friday.

It's official! I'm hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it's gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 2-NIGHTevent: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV.— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

WrestleMania will be taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE has said that the event will also include other locations over the two nights.

This is the first time ever WrestleMania has been expanded into multiple nights. WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year and was originally set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa By on April 5.

Marquee matches set for WrestleMania 36 include Universal Champion Goldberg defending his title against Roman Reigns; WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Drew McIntyre; John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Shayna Baszler, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Charlotte Flair.