"A Christmas Detour," starring Candace Cameron Bure (L) and Paul Greene, and other holiday movies will broadcast March 20-22 on the Hallmark Channel. Photo courtesy of Hallmark Channel

March 19 (UPI) -- The Hallmark Channel will begin airing a special Christmas movie marathon Friday.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that "We Need a Little Christmas," a special TV marathon featuring "Countdown to Christmas" movies will air Friday through Sunday.

The marathon will include A Christmas Detour, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene, Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Before Christmas, Christmas at Rome and other TV movies.

Hallmark Channel confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"You asked and we heard you! We agree that we all need a little Christmas now. Starting Friday at 12pm/11c we will air a Christmas movie marathon all weekend long only on @hallmarkchannel," the post reads.

You asked and we heard you! We agree that we all need a little Christmas now. Starting Friday at 12pm/11c we will air a Christmas movie marathon all weekend long only on @hallmarkchannel. pic.twitter.com/YlhBOAEn43— Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 19, 2020

The announcement comes as many people stay home and practice social distancing due to public health concerns about coronavirus. Several entertainers, including Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend, have shared videos from home to help uplift and entertain people amid the outbreak.

Here is the full schedule for the "We Need a Little Christmas" movie marathon:

Friday, March 20

12 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour starring Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene

2 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

4 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story starring Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf

6 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle all the Way starring Jen Lilley and Brant Daughterty

8 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps starring Candace Cameron Bure and David O'Donnell

10 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas starring Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones

Saturday, March 21

12 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage starring Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund

2 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas starring Lacey Chabert and Stephan Hagan

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas starring Rachel Skarsten and Trevor Donovan

5 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up starring Alicia Witt and Mark Wiebe

7 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays starring Adrian Grenier and Kaitlin Doubleday

9 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride starring Katrina Law and Jordan Belfi

11 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas starring Candace Cameron Bure and Eion Bailey

1 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood starring Dolly Parton and Danica McKellar

3 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas starring Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad

5 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

7 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town starring Candace Cameron Bure and Tim Rozon

Sunday, March 22

12 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

2 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas starring Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco

4 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe

6 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis

8 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny

10 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy starring Paul Greene and Maggie Lawson

12 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict's Christmas starring Candace Cameron Bure and Luke MacFarlane

2 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars starring Jesse Metcalfe and Autumn Reeser

4 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray

6 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page