March 19 (UPI) -- Funimation has announced that it will be delaying the English dubbing of anime amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funimation, which specializes in distributing anime in the United States, said the move was made to allow everyone involved with the production of dubbing anime to work from home.

The move will affect shows such as My Hero Academia starting with episode 84 and Black Clover starting with episode 124.

The company said the release of new anime episodes in Japanese with English subtitles will still arrive on schedule.

"Funimation is an extended family of creators, partners, actors and producers, and their safety is our top priority, so we hope you guys will understand," Funimation said in a statement.

Other shows facing delays include BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense starting with Episode 9, Hatena Illusion starting with Episode 8, Infinite Dendrogram starting with Episode 8, Nekopara starting with Episode 9, Smile Down the Runway starting with Episode 9, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun starting with Episode 9, Asteroid in Love starting with Episode 5, Case File nº221 starting with Episode 21, Darwin's Game starting with Episode 9, ID: Invaded starting with Episode 13, Sorcerous Stabber Orphen starting with Episode 10 and A Certain Scientific Railgun T starting with Episode 8.

Funimation released in February the second My Hero Academia movie titled Heroes Rising. The film earned over $28 million worldwide at the box office.