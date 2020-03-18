Zelda Williams shared new pictures with her late dad, Robin Williams, while doing spring cleaning amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo via zeldawilliams/Instagram Stories

March 18 (UPI) -- Zelda Williams uncovered old photos of herself with her late dad, Robin Williams, while in "isolation" at home.

The 30-year-old actress shared new pictures with Robin Williams Tuesday on Instagram Stories while doing spring cleaning amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Williams discovered a photobooth strip that shows her and Robin Williams smiling and making faces for the camera.

"Isolation spring deep cleaning turning up some GEMS," Williams captioned the post.

Williams also tweeted about the project Tuesday evening.

"30 seems old enough to finally become one of those people who organizes their piles of old photographs in neatly labeled envelopes and acid free boxes... right?!" she wrote.

30 seems old enough to finally become one of those people who organizes their piles of old photographs in neatly labeled envelopes and acid free boxes... right?!— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020

Williams said she has "thousands of photos and negatives" in her house due to her longtime love of photography.

Williams is the daughter of Marsha Garces Williams and Robin Williams, who died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014.

Prior to Robin Williams' birthday in 2018, Williams shared her lingering pain over her dad's death.

"It's that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for them," the actress said on Instagram.

Williams has appeared on the TV series Teen Wolf and Jane the Virgin. She also voiced characters in the animated series The Legend of Korra, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.