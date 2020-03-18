March 18 (UPI) -- Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Olga Kurylenko have given updates on their health after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Elba uploaded a video to Twitter on Tuesday where he answered questions from fans and told viewers to stop spreading conspiracy theories about black people being unable to contract the virus.

"It's dumb. It's silly. It's very dangerous," the actor said before discussing how he was generally feeling okay.

"My temperature's fine, I don't have a fever," Elba said.

Elba noted that despite having asthma his entire life, he doesn't currently feel any restrictions in his breathing or lungs.

Hanks gave his health update on Instagram alongside a photo of a typewriter. Hanks' wife Rita Wilson had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," Hanks said.

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve," he continued.

Wilson posted to Instagram a video of herself singing "Broken Man" which she wrote with Gary Burr. The actress was in good spirits in the clip.

Kurylenko addressed fans about her health on Instagram and thanked everyone for their well wishes while answering common questions she has received.

"Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces! For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it's come down," she said.