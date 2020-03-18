March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782
-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837
-- Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844
-- German engineer Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the engine that bears his name, in 1858
-- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1869
-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886
-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909
-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926
-- Author John Updike in 1932
-- Country singer Charley Pride in 1934 (age 86)
-- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk in 1936 (age 84)
-- Singer/songwriter Wilson Pickett in 1941
-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 70)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 64)
-- Singer Irene Cara in 1959 (age 61)
-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 58)
-- Actor/singer Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 57)
-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 56)
-- Singer/actor Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, in 1970 (age 50)
-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 48)
-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 45)
-- Singer/songwriter Adam Levine in 1979 (age 41)
-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 31)