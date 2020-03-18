March 18 (UPI) -- A Celebration of the Music from Coco, a concert special inspired by the animated film Coco, is coming to Disney+ in April.

Disney+ shared a premiere date, April 10, and a poster for the special Wednesday featuring Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt.

A Celebration of the Music from Coco is a live-to-film concert experience that was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in November. At the event, Coco was played on the Hollywoos Bowl movie screen while accompanied by a full live orchestra.

A Celebration of the Music from Coco featured performances from the film's voice cast, including Bratt, Jaime Camil, Alex Gonzalez and Alanna Ubach, and appearances from Longoria, Miguel, Carlos Rivera, Lele Pons, Rudy Mancusco and Natalia Jimenez. The cast performed "Remember Me," "Un Poco Loco," "The World Es Mi Familia" and other songs from Coco.

The event celebrated Coco and Diá de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Coco opened in theaters in 2017. The film follows Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a 12-year-old boy who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead.