Supermodel Tyra Banks announced the May 1 opening of her California theme park, ModelLand, is being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards and the opening of Tyra Banks' ModelLand theme park have become the latest entertainment events to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced Wednesday the annual Fashion Awards, originally scheduled for June 8, will be postponed to an unspecified later date. Designer nominations are also being delayed.

The CFDA made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards. Designer nominations will also be postponed to a later date. Learn more here. #CFDAAwards— CFDA (@CFDA) March 18, 2020

Tyra Banks announced in a Twitter post that the grand opening of her ModelLand theme park in Santa Monica, Calif., is being rescheduled from its original May 1 date.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe," Banks' statement said.

As advised from federal, state & local gov, & of experts from the WHO, we will postpone the opening of @ModelLand until deemed safe. Please take care of yourselves. Find ways to connect with your loved ones digitally & utilize this time to organize & prepare for the unexpected pic.twitter.com/SrexPBvSe4— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 18, 2020

The announcements come after the announcements of several event postponements and cancellations resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

WWE announced Tuesday that WrestleMania 36 would air as scheduled April 5, but the event would be broadcast with no live audience and only essential personnel present.

Al Roker, weather anchor of NBC's Today, delivered his weather forecast from his home this week after he was exposed to a co-worker with COVID-19.

Elton John has postponed a number of U.S. tour dates and iHeartRadio said it will postpone the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The virus has halted production on Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher and Marvel's slate of Disney+ shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision and Loki.