March 17 (UPI) -- Nintendo live streamed on Tuesday a new Direct presentation that showcased indie titles such as Blue Fire, Exit the Gungeon and more.

Blue Fire, from Graffiti Games, kicked off the Direct titled Indie World Showcase with a gameplay trailer. The title has players journeying through a forgotten world filled with shadowy enemies and challenging, 3D platforming segments.

Blue Fire is set for release this summer as a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

Exit the Gungeon, from Devolver Digital, is a sequel to 2016's Enter the Gungeon and takes place directly following the events of the first game. Fans will once again have to shoot through procedurally generated levels while dodging a variety of screen-filling attacks.

Nintendo made the surprise announcement that Exit the Gungeon would be available to purchase and play for the Nintendo Switch later on Tuesday.

Also presented was The Last Campfire from developer Hello Games, the team behind No Man's Sky. Steven Burgess and Seasn Murray from the studio said they want The Last Campfire, set for release this summer, to explore compassion, empathy and finding hope.

A game based on the Cyanide & Happiness webcomic titled Cyanide & Happiness: Freakpocalypse, will be released as timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

PixelJunk Eden 2, a sequel to 2008's PixelJunk Eden, will be released this summer. The sequel features a unique techno soundtrack along with the series' signature, stylistic visuals.

The last Indie World Showcase was live streamed in December where anticipated titles such as Golf Story sequel Sports Story and Axiom Verge 2 were announced.

Nintendo's Direct series of live streams are the company's way of announcing new games and consoles. The video game giant will likely still present a new Direct in the summer despite E3 2020 being canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.