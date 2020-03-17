John Boyega attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 12, 2018. The actor turns 28 on March 17. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Hozier performs at the 3rd annual God's Love We Deliver Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 7, 2019. The musician turns 30 on March 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 69)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 65)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 56)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 53)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 48)

-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 47)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 43)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 41)

-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 41)

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 33)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 32)

-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 28)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 23)