March 17 (UPI) -- Cassie Randolph of Bachelor fame announced on Instagram that she was stung by a stingray which landed her in the hospital.

Randolph uploaded a video on Monday of herself putting her foot in a bucket of water while her boyfriend Colton Underwood attempted to comfort and distract her with a game of Uno.

Underwood also offered to suck the venom out of Randolph's foot.

"After 2 days in the house, we decided to go play in the waves (don't worry the beach is pretty empty) and I got stung by a stingray. SO PAINFUL," the reality star said.

Randolph said that she had an allergic reaction to the venom and spent five hours in excruciating pain.

"Ended up in the ER after getting hives and my entire leg was swelling. I'm fine now, got medication and my swelling is slowly subsiding. The most ironic part of all this: the hospital floor had STINGRAY artwork everywhere," she continued alongside photos of the hospital.

"Oh, and to the lifeguard that was announcing (exact words) 'surfers and swimmers there are many stingrays out there, you WILL get stung, you WILL be in pain, and your day WILL be ruined' ...I will heed your warning next time," Randolph said.

Underwood chose Randolph on the season finale of The Bachelor Season 23, but the pair did not get engaged.