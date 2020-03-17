Beverley Mitchell is pregnant with her third child according to the actress's Instagram post Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Beverley Mitchell shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she is pregnant. In her picture she held a pregnancy test showing the positive result.

"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!" Mitchell wrote. "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!"

This will be the third child for Mitchell and husband Michael Cameron. They had a daughter, Kenzie, in 2013 and son Huttan in 2015.

In 2018, Mitchell revealed in a blog post that she'd miscarried twins. Her Tuesday Instagram hinted that they had been struggling to try again.

"The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it!" Mitchell wrote. "It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!"

The Clearblue company sponsored Mitchell's post and Mitchell said she tried a few tests just to be sure.

"Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn't honestly believe it!" Mitchell wrote. "But sure enough they all said PREGNANT."

Mitchell began acting at age nine and played Lucy Camden on 11 seasons of the TV drama 7th Heaven from 1996 - 2007, beginning when she was 15. She starred in the movie Saw II and the TV series Secret Life of the American Teenager and Hollywood Darlings.

Cameron and Mitchell married in 2008.