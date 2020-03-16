March 16 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced that a new Direct presentation centered around indie games will be live streamed on Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Fans can view the live stream -- titled Indie World Showcase -- on Nintendo's website or YouTube channel.

Nintendo said that the Direct will run roughly 20 minutes and will give an in-depth look at upcoming indie comes coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The company previously live streamed an Indie World Showcase in December, announcing titles such as Golf Story sequel Sports Story and Axiom Verge 2.

Nintendo is gearing up to release Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch on Friday. The highly-anticipated sequel has a new island setting filled with peaceful beaches, new outdoor building mechanics and multiplayer modes that support up to eight players.