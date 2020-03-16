March 16 (UPI) -- Lewis Burton, the boyfriend of late Love Island host Caroline Flack, paid tribute to the reality star on Instagram Monday.

"It's already been a month I love and miss you so much. I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again. I wake up and think you're going to be laying next to me or you're going to call me in a minute. It just doesn't seem real," Burton said alongside a photo of himself smiling next to Flack.

"It just doesn't seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok. I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud," he continued.

Flack died in February at the age of 40. The coroner's office said that she hanged herself at her London home.

Flack had stepped down as the host of the British version of Love Island in December after she was charged with assault following an incident at her home where she lived with Burton, a former tennis player.