March 16 (UPI) -- Jushin 'Thunder' Liger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Liger will be inducted alongside the Hall of Fame class of 2020 on April 2, days before WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5.

Liger, a professional wrestler from Japan, is best known for his flashy white and red body suit and signature mask that includes three horns. He is credited with creating the Shooting Star Press, a move that is still used today.

The grappler started his career in Japan in the late 1980s and started competing in the United States as part of WCW in 1991. Liger was known for battling Brian Pillman over the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship, Rey Mysterio and Dean Malenko.

Liger biggest successes came from competing in Japan where he is an 11-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion through NJPW or New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also notably battled Tyler Breeze at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.

Liger had his last match at the Tokyo Dome in January. The high-flyer is the third Japanese wrestler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame following Antonio Inoki and Tatsumi Fujinami.

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020 also includes Batista, The nWo consisting of members Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman, Nikki and Brie Bella of The Bella Twins and The British Bulldog.